McCullers the 4th Astros pitcher on disabled list

Good news, bad news for the Houston Astros -- the team has activated pitcher Joe Musgrove from the 10-day disabled list after he was dealing with right shoulder discomfort and will start in Monday night, but has placed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., on the 10-day DL because of lower back discomfort.

McCullers, whose status is retroactive to Friday, June 9, joins fellow pitchers Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh on the disabled list.