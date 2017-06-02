Houston Texans release receiver Keith Mumphery
HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
The Houston Texans have released wide receiver Keith Mumphrey. The Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday that he was banned from the Michigan State University campus until 2018 for alleged sexual misconduct although no charges were filed against him and the case was closed.
The team also released inside linebacker Max Bullough who was suspended by the NFL for four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.