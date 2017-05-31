LeBron James' LA home reportedly vandalized with N-word graffiti

- Racial graffiti was spray-painted on the front gate of NBA star LeBron James' home in the Brentwood area overnight, police said.

#LAPD is investigating a vandalism at the residence of NBA player LeBron James in which a racial slur was spray painted on a private fence — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 31, 2017

The graffiti, which included the N-word, was on an outer gate of the residence, said Los Angeles police officer Aareon Jefferson. The address was not disclosed. No arrests were reported.

According to TMZ, investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors that may show the suspect or suspects.

Records show that James bought the house in 2015, but it does not appear that he lives there on any regular basis, TMZ reported. The graffiti has since been covered up.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was not at home at the time of the incident. He is reportedly in the Bay Area gearing up for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, which starts Thursday.

