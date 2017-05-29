Houston Dash, Waldrum mutually part ways

-

The Houston Dash released the following statement on Monday:

The Houston Dash and head coach Randy Waldrum have agreed to part ways, the club announced today.

Assistant coach Omar Morales will manage the Dash in Saturday's game at the Maryland SoccerPlex against the Washington Spirit. Morales joined the technical staff on March 30 after being the head coach at Eastern New Mexico from 2014-2016.

"Randy is an excellent coach and a great man. He has been fully committed to the Dash and the pursuit of our goals over the last three and a half years," Dash president Chris Canetti said. "Unfortunately, we have fallen short on expectations, and after a tough start this season, we both agreed today that it's in the best interest of the team to have a new voice leading the group. We believe this team has the talent to be a playoff contender, and we hope this change can help point it in the right direction."

Waldrum, 60, was appointed as the first head coach in Dash history on January 3, 2014. The Irving, Texas native managed the club in 71 games over his tenure in Houston. He has been offered a technical advisory role with the club, and further information on that will be provided at a later date.

"I spoke with Chris today and we decided that it's in the best interest of the players and the team to go in a different direction," Waldrum said. "This is a tough decision to make, but we all want the team to do well. This group has the talent to fight for a playoff spot and there are a lot of games left to reach that goal. I want to thank the organization, the players and the fans for a very memorable tenure here in Houston."

Prior to joining the Dash, Waldrum served as the head coach of the Notre Dame women's soccer team, a position he held from 1999 to 2014.

Over the next few days, the club will evaluate options regarding the head coaching position for the remainder of the season. Any decisions will be announced in the near future.