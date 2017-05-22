Ticket sales for Manchester United vs Manchester City game postponed

- Organizers for the Manchester United vs Manchester City game set for July 20 say ticket sales are being postponed due to the deadly incident at the Manchester Arena. Tickets were set to go on sale May 23 for the game being held at NRG Stadium.

Relevent Sports released this statement:

In light of the terrible tragedy in Manchester last night, we are postponing the on-sale of Manchester United v. Manchester City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

Police say 19 people were killed and 50 people injured after an explosion outside the Manchester Arena on Sunday. Ariana Grande was performing a concert at the venue.