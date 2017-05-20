Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel on disabled list

Dallas Keuchel
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 20 2017 12:50PM CDT

Updated:May 20 2017 12:50PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been added to the disabled list.

The Astros announced on Saturday that the pitcher has a pinched nerve in his neck.

Keuchel, who is off to a 7-0 start this season, is expected to miss only one start. This is his first trip to the DL in his major league career.

He was scheduled to pitch Monday.

Left-hander Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno has been recalled to take Keuchel's spot on the roster.

 

 


