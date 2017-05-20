Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel on disabled list

- Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been added to the disabled list.

The Astros announced on Saturday that the pitcher has a pinched nerve in his neck.

Keuchel, who is off to a 7-0 start this season, is expected to miss only one start. This is his first trip to the DL in his major league career.

He was scheduled to pitch Monday.

Left-hander Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno has been recalled to take Keuchel's spot on the roster.

Dallas Keuchel: "Little bit more precautionary than usual. If I had to I could probably go out there and pitch." #Astros pic.twitter.com/aMQWYf4ReI — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 20, 2017

Dallas Keuchel: "It's tough b/c I feel like I have a high pain tolerance. It doesn't feel very good." Hopes to make his start next Saturday pic.twitter.com/7tGvMJUDUH — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 20, 2017

Dallas Keuchel: "I'd like to think I'm just going to miss 1 start." #Astros pic.twitter.com/NmCegFgfEU — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 20, 2017