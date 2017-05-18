James Harden only unanimous member of All-NBA First Team

- Houston Rockets guard James Harden is the only unanimous selection on the All-NBA First Team.



Harden was the only player selected to the First Team on all 100 ballots submitted by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.



"It proves what a great season he had, and that he should be named the MVP," said Leslie Alexander, Rockets owner, in an interview with FOX 26 Sports.



"That's fabulous. James being named to the First Team is well-deserved. He's had one of the great seasons in the history of pro basketball. There's nobody better in the NBA. He's a true winner and a leader.



"We love him."



Harden joins Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming as the only players in franchise history with at least four All-NBA selections.



Along with Harden, the All-NBA First Team includes Cavaliers forward LeBron James, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Pelicans center Anthony Davis.

