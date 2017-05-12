Texans taking care of business with their draft poicks

- The Texans have signed all of their draft picks except running back D'Onta Foreman, their third-round pick from Texas and Texas City.

The Texans signed quarterback Deshaun Watson, their first-round pick from Clemson, second-round pick Zach Cunningham, inside linebacker from Vanderbilt, nose tackle Julien Davenport from Bucknell who was taken in the fourth round and Carlos Watkins defensive tackle from Clemson, who was also taken in the fourth round,

The Texans also signed fifth-round pick Treston Decoud, defensive back from Oregon State and seventh-round pick Kyle Fuller, center from Baylor.