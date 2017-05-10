Arnold Schwarzenegger, JJ Watt joining forces again to help kids

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Arnold Schwarzenegger visits congress and meets Admiral McGinn in Washington, DC. Years of Living Dangerously premieres Oct. 30th 8/7c on the National Geographic Channel.(Photo credit: National Geographic Channels/Eric Kruszewski)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking forward to taking part in the JJ Watt Charity Classic Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

“I’m one of JJ’s biggest fans,” Schwarzenegger said. “Obviously, you’ve seen what he can do on the field and in the gym, and it’s so inspirational it makes him seem superhuman.

“But what really makes JJ a real-life superhero is his work for after-school programs, which I’ve been passionate about for more than three decades. So I can’t wait to be there to support him.”

The JJ Watt Charity Classic has raised nearly $3 million since the first event was held in 2013, with the funds going to help kids all over the country.

The desire to help kids is one of the things Watt and Schwarzenegger have in common.

Watt took part in an event Schwarzenegger helped host last month that highlighted after-school programs for kids that are being affected by federal tax cuts proposed by President Trump.

Schwarzenegger, a long-standing proponent of after-school programs for kids, has held two other summits on the subject in California.

Schwarzenegger first began working with after-school programs for kids more than 30 years ago.

Saturday night Schwarzenegger and Watt will join forces again, with the goal to help kids even more.