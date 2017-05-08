Rockets center Nene to miss remaining NBA playoff games

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 08 2017 11:46AM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 11:46AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Houston Rockets have announced that center Nene will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs after suffering a left adductor (groin) tear. The team is reviewing treatment options for him.


