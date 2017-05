-

The National Football League has released the offseason workout program schedule for every team including the Texans. April 17 will be the team's first day of offseason workouts.

Organized team activities, also known as OTA, are scheduled for May, 22, May 23, May 25, May 30, May 31, June 1, June 5, June 6, June 8 and June 9.

Mandatory minicamp is scheduled from June 13 until June 15 while rookie minicamp begins on May 12 and 14.