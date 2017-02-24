NFL teams expressing interest in former TSU receiver Derrick Griffin

- Former Texas Southern receiver Derrick Griffin, who was one of the nation's leading rebounders for the Tigers basketball team, is getting interest from more than a dozen NFL teams.



Griffin, who is working out in preparation for the NFL Draft, was not invited to the NFL Combine.



However, Tim Rishard, one of Griffin's representatives, told FOX 26 Sports 13 NFL teams have spoken with Griffin, and are in the process of doing their due diligence on him.



Rishard said the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals have all contacted Griffin at least once.



Griffin, 6-7 and 230 pounds, caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in two games for TSU this past season before being dismissed for violating a team rule.



In 2015, Griffin caught 36 passes for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns.



In 2016, Griffin was named the SWAC Player of the Year in basketball.



Griffin was dominating for TSU in basketball again this season before choosing to leave the team to prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft.











