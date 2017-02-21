Houston Rockets land guard Lou Williams in trade

- NBA sources confirm the Rockets traded guard/forward Corey Brewer and a first-round pick to the Lakers for guard Lou Williams.



Williams, who has been with the Lakers the last two years, is in his 12th season in the NBA.



He has also played for the 76ers, Hawks and the Raptors.



Williams is averaging a career-best 18.6 points this season, and has averaged 12.8 points during his career.



Brewer was acquired in 2014 in a three-team trade that involved Minnesota and Philadelphia.







