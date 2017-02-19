UNC Charlotte QB, brother of Panthers' TE arrested on rape charges Sports UNC Charlotte quarterback, brother of Panthers' TE arrested on rape charges Kevin Olsen, quarterback for UNC Charlotte, was arrested Sunday afternoon on rape charges.

- Kevin Olsen, quarterback for UNC Charlotte, was arrested Sunday afternoon on rape charges.

Olsen, 22, is facing charges of second degree forcible rape, cyber-stalking and assault, according to arrest records with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged incident, which took place off campus, appears to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship, according to a statement released by UNC Charlotte. Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures, the statement said.

Olsen appeared in Mecklenburg County court on Monday where a judge set his bond at $103,000.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is handling the investigation.

Olsen, a junior at UNC Charlotte, is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers' tight end Greg Olsen.

The alleged incident occurred a week after a separate incident, in which a UNC Charlotte student was charged with raping another student on campus.

Full statement from UNC Charlotte:

"The University administration has been in close communication with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding its arrest of student-athlete Kevin Olsen Sunday afternoon.

The allegations which took place off campus, appear to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship. This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances.

Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.

Due to the ongoing CMPD investigation and federal protections on student information, the University will have no further comment on the investigation at this time."