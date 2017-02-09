Texans training camp moving to West Virginia

- The Houston Texans today announced that the team will hold its 2017 training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Exact dates and times for the training camp practices will be released at a later date. This is the first time the Texans will hold training camp off-site, as they have spent the last 15 seasons at the Houston Methodist Training Center.



“We are thrilled with the opportunity to hold training camp at the Greenbrier,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith. “It’s a wonderful place and the facilities and climate combine for an ideal environment as our team trains, bonds, and prepares for the 2017 season.”



The Greenbrier, located in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., is a National Historic Landmark and world-class resort that has hosted distinguished guests from around the world since 1778, including 26 U.S. presidents. Known as "America's Resort," The Greenbrier encompasses more than 10,000 acres of rolling landscape that includes: four golf courses; a championship indoor and outdoor tennis facility; a multi-purpose Sports Performance Center, which includes two grass fields, one artificial surface field and a training facility; a 40,000-square-foot spa rated by Conde Nast as one of the top 25 in the world; a breadth of sporting activities; shops; private homes at The Greenbrier Sporting Club; and, at its heart, a vast and imposing grand hotel purchased in 2009 by West Virginia entrepreneur Jim Justice II.



The Greenbrier has undergone a $250 million restoration and is now home to The Greenbrier Classic, a PGA TOUR FedEx Cup event. The New Orleans Saints held their training camp at The Greenbrier for the last three years (2014-16).