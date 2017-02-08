Permanent closure announced of Houston Texans Grille

- Houston Texans Grille, located in the CityCentre entertainment complex in west Houston, will close after five years in business, according to the following statement posted on its website:

Thank you for your patronage.

We are closed permanently. We thank you for your 5+ years of patronage. If you

have gift card questions, please email a copy of the front and the back of the card

AND a copy of the original purchase receipt, along with an address for refund to houstontexansgrille@g3restaurants.com.

