Permanent closure announced of Houston Texans Grille

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston Texans Grille, located in the CityCentre entertainment complex in west Houston, will close after five years in business, according to the following statement posted on its website:
Thank you for your patronage.
We are closed permanently. We thank you for your 5+ years of patronage. If you
have gift card questions, please email a copy of the front and the back of the card
AND a copy of the original purchase receipt, along with an address for refund to houstontexansgrille@g3restaurants.com.
g3 Restaurants also operates the following establishments:
- Jerome Bettis' Grille 36 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Eddie George's Grille 27 in Columbus, Ohio
- Indianapolis Colts Grille
- Hail & Hog Kitchen and Tap in Ashburn, Va.