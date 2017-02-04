Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017

- The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee met today in Houston to hold its annual selection meeting. Seven Heroes of the Game were elected to the Hall of Fame. The Class of 2017 consists of kicker Morten Andersen; running back Terrell Davis; safety Kenny Easley; owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones; defensive end Jason Taylor; running back LaDainian Tomlinson; and quarterback Kurt Warner.

Today’s annual selection meeting was held inside the Super Bowl LI Media Center in downtown Houston and capped a year-round selection process. The newly elected Hall of Famers were chosen from a list of 18 finalists who had been determined earlier by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee.

Representatives of the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche tabulated all votes during Saturday’s meeting.

The Class of 2017 will be introduced for the first time as a group during “NFL Honors,” a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally tonight from 8-10 p.m. (ET and PT) on FOX.

The Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Enshrinement Ceremony is held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton as a part of the spectacular Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls that celebrates the newest enshrinees of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.