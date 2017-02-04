Dallas Cowboys named Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line is the BUILT FORD TOUGH OFFENSIVE LINE THE YEAR. The award was announced at NFL HONORS.

On the eve of Super Bowl LI, the NFL and The Associated Press announced their annual accolades in an awards show saluting the best players, performances and plays from the 2016 season.



Emmy Award-winning actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key hosted the show on FOX and many of the winners were at at the Wortham Theater Center in Houston to accept their awards.

The AP will bestow seven of the awards which are voted on at the end of the regular NFL season by a nationwide media panel of fifty people who regularly cover the league. The ballots are tabulated solely by the AP.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wins the Courtyard’s Greatness on the Road™ Award at NFL Honors

Bell set a franchise record with 236 yards rushing and a three-touchdown performance in a 27-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Courtyard's Greatness on the Road Award is given to the player who demonstrates the best performance in a road game during the regular season. NFL Media Analysts selected Le'Veon Bell's Week 14 play as the pinnacle of "Greatness On The Road."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-handed catch during the Week 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons was the Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year, selected from twenty Performance Moments voted on by NFL fans on NFL.com.