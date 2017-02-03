Falcons Country gears up for Super Bowl Sports Falcons Country gears up for Super Bowl Falcons fever was in full swing Friday.

Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed the day as “Falcons Day” ahead of Super Bowl LI.

Fans were seen across the city sporting red and black.

“I’m so excited,” Angel Touwsma said. “I don’t want it to end.”

No matter which way you look-Falcons spirit is everywhere. Employees at various businesses even wore team gear.

“Everybody was to come out and wear their falcons gear and support the Falcons,” Kabbage employee Michele LeBlanc said.

A Chick-fil-A marquee sign showed their support as well, even a dog wore a team jersey.

“I didn’t dress him up,” Marisa Toodle said. “He knew it was Falcons Friday so he put the jersey on...”

Falcons Country rising up, all with the same goal in mind, watching their team win their first NFL Championship title.

“I’ve seen a lot of teams lose, so I’m not sure what I’m going to do if they win,” Jacob Burkhardt said. “I’ll lose my mind.”

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

