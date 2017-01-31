Falcons legend excited for son's Super Bowl debut Sports Falcons legend excited for son's Super Bowl debut Falcons legend excited for son's Super Bowl debut

- They call him "The Hammer." Former linebacker Jessie Tuggle played for the Falcons in Super Bowl 33 and now his son is playing for the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Tuggle retired in 2001 as one of the greatest players in franchise history and is the club's all time leader in total tackles.

Tuggle stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his impressive 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and how his legacy with the Falcons will now live on through his son Grady Jarrett.

Tuggle proudly mentioned that his other son, Justin Tuggle has also played in the NFL as a member of the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns.

Both Grady Jarret and Justin Tuggle played high school football in Georgia.

You can watch Super Bowl LI right here on FOX 5 this Sunday coverage begins at 11 a.m. with the kickoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com