HIGH 5 Hand makes appearance at Super Bowl

- A lot of unique sights Monday during Opening Night, the kickoff to Super Bowl week. One of those being the infamous HIGH 5 Hand!

FOX 5's Cody Chaffins brought the ubiquitous Hand, now in it’s golden form, to media night to spread the #INYOURFACE message of the HIGH 5 Sports Team.

Sure, the majority of those in Minute Maid Park might have looked at as they looked at Cooper Manning's money suit, just another flashy spectacle in a sea of celebratory media and fans, but those who have lived in Atlanta, especially the players who grew up around here; it was more like a flashback.

On a night where there were so many weird things, the HIGH 5 Hand really did make some of the players feel at home.

It isn't just the Falcon-Patriots Super Bowl matchup where you will run into HIGH 5 alum. It could be any Super Bowl, any challenge. The team can't help, but to be proud that those who once chased the coveted HIGH 5 Hand Trophy are now chasing the Lombardi Trophy.

The HIGH 5 Sports Team can't wait to see them get #INYOURFACE Sunday night starting at 6:30 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

