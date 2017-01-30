Falcons have fun with early season social media doubters during Opening Night Sports Falcons have fun with early season social media doubters during Opening Night Let's all be honest: we were wrong about the Falcons. With the exception of the most confident of Falcons faithful, few expected Atlanta to end up in the Super Bowl.

During "Opening Night" in Houston, an event normally known as "Media Day," we showed Falcons players tweets from earlier in the season doubting their chances. They had some fun looking back, and were diplomatic with fans who didn't quite expect this team to be playing in February.

Of course, besides the social media was the spectacle of the event itself. This is the second year that the event was moved to primetime. For their part, the Falcons were polite and answered the questions as they came.

"Man, it's cool to have this opportunity to be in front of you guys and being here at Super Bowl LI is an awesome feeling," said Jonathan Babineaux, Falcons defensive lineman.

"Definitely beat being at home. You know, we're happy to be out here talking with you guys. Y'all are doing a great job and everybody is having fun with it. It seems like everyone's enjoying it and it's a blessing to be here," said Grady Jarrett, Falcons defensive lineman.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

