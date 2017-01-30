Catching football fever at the College Football Hall of Fame Sports Catching Football Fever at the College Football Hall of Fame It's all about the pros this weekend, as the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots prepare to face off for Super Bowl LI in Houston. But nowhere is football fever running higher than at Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame, which celebrates the legacies of many players who went on to claim Super Bowl victories.

The College Football Hall of Fame opened in Atlanta in 2014, after being located in South Bend, Indiana for more than a decade. The $68.5 million dollar facility boasts some of the most cutting-edge technology seen in any museum anywhere, including a Virtual Reality stadium that allows visitors to experience a college game on the field and a fully-customizable tour experience based on each visitors' own favorite college team.

The hall itself pays tribute to more than 900 players and 200 coaches from football history.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the College Football Hall of Fame, getting the details on how the team there is planning to celebrate football's biggest weekend.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

