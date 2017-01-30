MLB compensates Astros for Cardinals hack

- The Houston Astros released the following statement regarding Major League Baseball’s ruling on the illegal breach of the Astros’ baseball operations database:

The Houston Astros support MLB’s ruling and award of penalties. This unprecedented award by the Commissioner’s Office sends a clear message of the severity of these actions. Our staff has invested a great deal of time in support of the government, legal and league investigations and are pleased to have closure on this issue. We are looking forward to focusing our attention on the 2017 season and the game of baseball.

As part of his ruling, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred awarded the Astros two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ highest available 2017 First Year Player Draft picks. The Cardinals must also pay the Astros the sum of $2.0 million.