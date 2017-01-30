Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Sports Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame From Jan. 30 until April 30, Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a 6,000 square-foot traveling exhibit opens to the public on Jan. 30 on the Texas Southern University campus. The exhibit, organized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in association with NFL Films, provides visitors with a panoramic perspective of the story of professional football from its humble beginnings in the early 20th century to its current status as a cultural phenomenon.

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame includes more than 200 artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame collection, such as rare documents, award-winning photography and a 500 square-foot area reserved for the Houston Texans.

Exclusive exhibit items include the Vince Lombardi Trophy, an authentic interactive instant replay

booth, Knute Rockne’s 1919 Massillon Tigers helmet, Jim Brown’s jersey worn in an actual game and Emmitt Smith’s rushing record game mementos.

Interactive features of the Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will include the following:

‘Measure Up to the Pros’ - allows a comparison of your physical dimensions and athletic abilities to the biggest stars in the game

‘You Make the Call’ - will let fans step into an Instant Replay Booth and see if they can make the right call

Try on vintage pads and jerseys along with today’s light-weight equipment

Touch-screen kiosks that show video clips of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees

Purchase tickets to Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame by visiting http://sites.tsu.edu/gridiron/.