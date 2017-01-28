Super Bowl LI pin trading fun Sports Super Bowl LI pin trading fun If you want to get in on the fun for Super Bowl 51 but are on a budget, pin trading is the way to go.

"It's kind of a sentimental attachment because they will find games they were at," says Alan Haufrect, the vice president of sports marketing and development for WinCraft, the company that produces the pins.

Each pin costs approximately $10 and feature one-of-a-kind designs.

"Well, I mean they have stations like this out at DisneyLand," says Yousra Hassanein. "People go around trading pins, so we are like, 'Oh, that's so cool.'"

The object is to get a few of them on your lanyard and start swapping your favorite designs or years with other fans.

"It's fun and it's a way to expand your pins if you collect pins, it's just interesting to see what other pins are out there," says Hassanein.

The Super Bowl LI pins include the Roman numerals, a Texas-shaped one and even one that pays tribute to NASA.

"I love Texas, I love Houston, I love where I'm from and I've never been to like a Super Bowl, so I'm just going to try to keep it in the Houston, Texas theme," says Laura Pollard.

It's not just something for the fans, but the players too.

"The leagues, the teams and all of the players, love the fact that they can come here and interact," says Haufrect.