Nike, New Era looks for Patriots, Falcons on Super Bowl LI Opening Night

- Super Bowl LI contenders New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, will wear one of a kind Super Bowl LI edition Nike and New Era training gear for Opening Night at Minute Maid Park(tm) in Houston on Monday, January 30. The complete Opening Night collection, including the Nike Super Bowl LI Opening Night jacket and New Era cap, will be available in limited quantity with team logos at NFL Shop at Super Bowl presented by Visa at George R. Brown Convention Center, Minute Maid Park during Opening Night, and NFLShop.com.

Teams will be on center stage at Opening Night as media and fans get their first look at the Super Bowl LI contenders in Houston. Players and coaches will be debuting a fresh look for this year's Opening Night donning specially designed team uniforms which include the Super Bowl LI Opening Night jacket, Super Bowl LI Nike Dry Polo, and Super Bowl themed New Era Opening Night 9FIFTY caps, commemorating the teams' participation in Super Bowl LI. Coaches will be outfitted in the Super Bowl LI Elite Hybrid Jacket.

The Super Bowl LI Nike Fly Rush is the ultimate pre-game jacket built with athlete insights for optimal performance. For Super Bowl LI Opening Night, Nike has refabricated the jacket using a spacer mesh fleece for optimal comfort and thermo-regulation. They've kept some of the athlete's favorite details like a chest media pocket and lockdown knit sleeves. Nike also added reflective Bemis and silver details to elevate the style for the biggest stage. This jacket is a must-have for any climate.

Additionally, each player will receive a Super Bowl LI Elite Polo. The Elite Polo is an engineered jacquard knit polo for increased breathability and comfort. Nike has added elevated trims and details for a more refined, sophisticated look. This polo lends itself well to any outfit.

The Elite Hybrid Jacket is a coach favorite during the regular season. For Super Bowl LI Opening Night, Nike has refabricated the jacket to a three-layer knit composite with mesh backing and ripstop woven overlay. They've added invisible zip construction for the hand pockets as well as reflective Bemis and silver details.

The Super Bowl LI themed New Era Opening Night 9FIFTY snapback cap features New Era(r) engineered white Hex Tech fabric and graphite and white Honeycomb Tech Weave visor, both constructed with DryEra(tm) technology. The Opening Night 9FIFTY also features a liquid chrome Super Bowl LI side patch. The 9FIFTY was designed as a sneak peek to the 2017/2018 Sideline Cap. Available in limited quantities, this snapback is an essential item for any die-hard fans collection.