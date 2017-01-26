Jadeveon Clowney had scope on his left knee

-

Texans Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is coming off his best season in the NFL, had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

In 2014, his rookie year, Clowney had microfracture surgery on his right knee, which was a resounding success.

Clowney had a career-high six sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2016, and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

He will not play in the game because of the procedure.

Clowney was named to the Sporting News All-Pro team on Wednesday.

He was earlier named Second Team All-Pro by the Associated Press and All-NFL by the Pro Football Writers Association.