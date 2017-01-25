Six Flags theme parks bet over Super Bowl matchup

- The stakes for the Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots matchup just got higher: two Six Flags theme parks have made a wager on which team will win the Super Bowl.

According to a press release, Six Flags Over Georgia in Atlanta and Six Flags New England in Massachusetts have agreed to rename one of their swing rides, as well as serve a signature food dish, if their team loses.

Should the Patriots lose, Six Flags New England will have to rename their SkyScreamer to the Falcons SkyScreamer and serve Georgia peach pie to all season dining pass holders during opening weekend in April. The park's president will also have to ride the Falcons SkyScreamer, with a Falcons Rise Up flag attached, while wearing a Falcons jersey, the release said.

If the Falcons lose, Six Flags Over Georgia will have to rename their SkyScreamer to the Patriots SkyScreamer and serve New England clam chowder to all season dining pass guests during opening weekend on March 11 and 12. The park’s president, Dale Kaetzel, will also have to ride the Patriot SkyScreamer, with a Patriots flag attached, while wearing a Patriots jersey, the release said.

