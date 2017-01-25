Super Bowl legacy continues for Matthews family [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Jake Matthews and Bruce Matthews Sports Super Bowl legacy continues for Matthews family Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews, who played for the Texas A&M Aggies and at Elkins High School, is preparing to take part in his first Super Bowl in his hometown of Houston.

- Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews, who played for the Texas A&M Aggies and at Elkins High School, is preparing to take part in his first Super Bowl in his hometown of Houston.

Jake is following in the footsteps of his father, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Matthews, who played for the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

Bruce watched as his son earned a trip to the Super Bowl in the final game played at the Georgia Dome, where he and the Titans lost in the team's only appearance in the NFL championship game in 2000. He describes the situation for his son now as almost surreal.