Super Bowl Opening Night, NFL Experience Sports Super Bowl Opening Night, NFL Experience All eyes will be on Houston for the Super Bowl LI game itself on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium, but there are several NFL-sanctioned events taking place in the week-and-a-half leading up to kickoff.

During a visit to FOX 26 Morning News, Peter O'Reilly - Senior Vice President of Events at the NFL previews Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade and the NFL Experience.

Fans who want to attend Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade on Jan. 30 at Minute Maid Park can visit Ticketmaster with prices as low as $20. The event at 7 p.m. will include the X Ambassadors and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Warren Moon, who spent ten of his 17 NFL seasons as the quarterback for the Houston Oilers.

The NFL Experience will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center on the following days:

Saturday, Jan. 28

Sunday, Jan. 29

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Thursday, Feb. 2

Friday, Feb. 3

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sunday, Feb. 5

Tickets prices for NFL Experience are $25 for children 12 years old and younger, $35 for adults and $55 for the NFLXtra Fast Pass.