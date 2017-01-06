3 coaches added to UH football staff

- The University of Houston athletics department released the following statement on Friday regarding the hiring of additional coaches to the Cougars football staff:

Houston Football head coach Major Applewhite continued to build his first staff Friday with the addition of defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mark D’Onofrio, run game coordinator and offensive line coach Darren Hiller and outside linebackers coach Dan Carrel.



In addition to the three on-field hires, Rod Grace has been promoted to director of sports performance and Houston added Tom Farniok as assistant director of sports performance.



Darren Hiller | Run Game Coordinator & Offensive Line Coach

• Comes to Houston from USF where he served as co-offensive coordinator, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

• 2016 USF offense ranked fourth nationally in scoring (43.8 points per game), fifth in rushing (285.31 yards per game) and 11th nationally in total offense (511.5 yards per game).

• Offensive line led The American and ranked 14th nationally in allowing just 15 sacks in 13 games.

• Paved the way for Bulls’ QB Quinton Flowers to rush for over 100 yards in six games last season and RB Marlon Mack rush for over 100 yards in five games.

• USF finished the year with new program records for points (569), touchdowns (77), total yards (6,650), rushing yards (3,714) and rushing touchdowns (47).

• The Bulls scored at least 30 points in all 13 games.

• Prior to USF, Hiller served as offensive line coach at Cincinnati for three seasons.

• In his three seasons at Cincinnati, the Bearcats put together the three best offensive seasons in school history while appearing in three bowl games and winning the 2014 American Championship.

• The Bearcats produced more than 5,900 yards of offense every season, passing for 3,900 yards or more and rushing for 2,000 yards or more every season.

• In 2015, the Bearcats exploded for school records in total offense (6,690), passing yards (4,679) and first downs (370). Cincinnati ranked sixth nationally in total offense.

• Cincinnati broke 18 school offensive records on the year while averaging 33.8 points per game.

• Hiller’s 2014 offensive line ranked third in the NCAA, allowing just 3.4 tackles for loss per game.

• Spent 2012 at Nevada as offensive line coach. Team ranked seventh nationally in rushing.

• Had a decade of success at Arkansas State (2002-11) with two conference championships and 16 All-Sun Belt Conference players.



Mark D’Onfrio | Defensive Coordinator & Inside Linebackers

• Comes to Houston after five seasons as defensive coordinator at Miami.

• Has 14 defensive players from his tenure with Miami currently in the NFL, seven of which were drafted under his watch.

• His 2015 defense ranked third in the ACC with 25 turnovers gained.

• Linebacker Denzel Perryman was a Dick Butkus Award semifinalist in 2013 and 2014.

• Perryman was the first Hurricane player since 2007 to earn AP All-America honors.

• Miami’s 2014 defense was fourth in the ACC in total defense, holding nine opponents below 250 yards passing and five teams to less than 100 yards rushing.

• His 2013 defense was among the nation’s best in takeaways, finishing the year with 27.

• Miami’s 2011 defense finished the season ninth in the nation in red zone defense and 21st in scoring defense.

• Prior to Miami, spent five years at Temple as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

• Transformed a Temple defense ranked last in the NCAA upon his arrival to 17th in 2010.

• Helped Temple become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

• Developed 2011 NFL Draft first round pick and 2015 Pro Bowler Muhammad Wilkerson.

• Spent two seasons at Virginia (2004-05). Tight ends/special teams coach in 2004 and inside linebackers/special teams coach in 2005.

• Helped develop NFL first round draft pick and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Heath Miller in 2004.

• Helped develop NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Ahmad Brooks in 2005.

• Played linebacker at Penn State and was an NFL Draft second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 1992.



Dan Carrel | Outside Linebackers

• Promoted to assistant after two seasons with the Houston program as a defensive graduate assistant working with the team’s outside linebackers.

• Part of a staff that helped UH rank 13th nationally in total defense and fourth in rushing defense in 2016.

• Team finished second in The American in sacks, scoring defense and total defense while leading the league in rushing defense.

• Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Second Team) earned All-Conference honors from The American in 2016. Bowser ended the year in a tie for third in the league with 8.5 sacks despite missing five games due to injury.

• In his first season at Houston, the Cougars’ defense forced 12 teams below their scoring average with the two teams eclipsing their average, doing so by less than one point.

• The defense led the nation with 35 takeaways while ranking eighth nationally in rushing defense.