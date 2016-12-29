2016 SWAC Player of the Year to focus on NFL Draft

- Derrick Griffin, the 2016 SWAC basketball Player of the Year, will leave the Texas Southern University Tigers basketball team to focus on the NFL Draft, head basketball coach Mike Davis has confirmed.

"We wish him the best," says Davis in an interview with FOX 26 Sports.

Griffin, who played at center for the Tigers basketball team, tells FOX 26 that he has signed with agent Bus Cook.

"It's a dream come true," adds Griffin. "I've been waiting a long time for it."

Griffin leads the nation in offensive rebounding with 5.8 per game average.