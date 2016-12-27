University of Houston football player arrested on possession charge

- D'Aundre Trenard Holmes-Wilfork, a University of Houston Cougars football player and the son of Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork, was arrested on a charge of possessing a controlled substance, according to a probable cause court document.

The University of Houston Athletics department released the following statement on Tuesday:

We are aware of the situation and D’Aundre is no longer a part of the Houston Football program.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that Holmes-Wilfork was traveling in on South Friendswood Drive on Dec. 21. Three other men were inside the vehicle with him. After officers searched the vehicle, they found a backpack behind the front passenger seat. In that backpack was a glass container with packaged and loose marijuana in addition to a prescription-type bottle with liquid that had a cough syrup scent. Holmes-Wilfork told police that the backpack belonged to him the liquid was "lean," a slang reference to Codeine.

Police determined that Holmes-Wilfork was carrying more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of codeine, along with more than two ounces of marijuana, according to an officer's statement in the document.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office set the bond amount at $10,000 for Holmes-Wilfork, who was in custody at the Friendswood city jail.