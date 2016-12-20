Jadeveon Clowney elected to the Pro Bowl

- Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is elected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his brief three-year career.



He is the only Texan to receive the Pro Bowl honor this year.



Playing primarily at defensive end, while also playing some at outside linebacker in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, Clowney has been incredibly disruptive.



In that win over the Jaguars Clowney had five tackles, four solo, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and one deflected pass.



One of his tackles for loss had originally been ruled a sack.



Clowney has a career-high five sacks and 15 tackles for loss, which is tied for fourth best in the NFL.



Drafted first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney was slowed by injuries early on.



Now that he is healthy Clowney has become a legitimate force all over the field.





