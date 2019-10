ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2 Detroit) - A professional dancer caused a scare at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Monday night when she had a panic attack while getting zombie makeup done - and her look put the hospital on high alert.

Jai Fears is no stranger to makeup. She toured with Aretha , Charlie Wilson, and others as a back-up dancer, so makeup wasn't a big deal.

But something happened on Monday as she was getting makeup done for a Halloween marketing campaign.