Young girls hiding in bedroom grateful for heroic neighbor

- In a quiet Houston neighborhood Tuesday morning a door camera recorded, what was a not so innocent, knock at the door.

Sheryl Victorian Asst. Chief of Patrol Region 2 for the Houston Police Department explains what happened at a press briefing this morning.

When no one came to answer the door the man went to the back of the house and broke into the home. Two children, ages 14 and 12 called their Mom to tell her someone was breaking into the house. Mom told the girls to call the police. The mother activated their home burglar alarm as she left work and began driving back home. She also called the police on the way.

A neighbor heard the alarm, grabbed a rifle and found the suspect in the yard. The neighbor told the suspect to stay still and not move, when the suspect ignored the warning and moved, the neighbor shot the man two times, in the shoulder and back.

The father arrived at the home and went to his daughter's bedroom where they were hiding. He broke the window and pulled them out. Both girls and the father were taken to the hospital to be checked out for cuts.

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub in stable condition

Two laptops were found outside the home.