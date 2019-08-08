The first "A-frame" location opened in the 1960s in Odessa, Texas.
The first Whataburger drive thru was installed in 1971.
In 1982, Whataburger began to have locations open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
There are now more than 800 Whataburger restaurants across Texas and the southeastern United States.
In June 2019, Whataburger announced the sale of a majority interest in the company to a merchant bank based in Chicago, BDT Capital Partners, that advises and invests in family and founder-led companies.
Whataburger headquarters will remain in San Antonio.
If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.
The airline company is using the promotion to advocate for their “Green Week initiative.”
Frontier says it is encouraging others to live greener with its sustainable giveaway for everyone with the last name Green or Greene.
Deuce, a Texas-based Doberman Pinscher, sure knows the pain of heartbreak.
His owner Rebecca Lira posted a video of Deuce "singing" along Ramon Ayala's hit norteño Tragos Amargos .
The six-month-old pup howled mournfully in the car with the song, about a love that left without reason and the bitter liquor that doesn't help forget.
Nothing like a moldy cup of coffee to start your day.
A revolting photo of an apparently mold-covered coffee machine recently posted on Reddit has caffeine addicts trying to recount the last time they stayed in a hotel.
“And this is why you check the hotel coffeemaker before you use it…,” the post was captioned by Reddit user henryriver.