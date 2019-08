- Deuce, a Texas-based Doberman Pinscher, sure knows the pain of heartbreak.

His owner Rebecca Lira posted a video of Deuce "singing" along Ramon Ayala's hit norteño Tragos Amargos.

The six-month-old pup howled mournfully in the car with the song, about a love that left without reason and the bitter liquor that doesn't help forget.

Lira captured the video, and posted it to Twitter on May 30, with the joking caption: "Who hurt him!?!?!? This is his favorite song."

Deuce's singing was not a once-off occurrence: Lira told Storyful that he "loves to howl."

Who hurt him!?!?!? This is his favorite song.😭😂 pic.twitter.com/PJhaL1QtzK — Bexxx (@RebeccaJustine) May 31, 2019



Storyful contributed to this story.