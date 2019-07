- A Cincinnati groom's first look at his "bride" before their wedding turned into a hilarious surprise.

Jake Irving turned around expecting to see his bride only to find that it was his younger brother wearing their mother's wedding gown.

US Army Sergeant Luke Irving was on leave from his post in Germany so that he could fulfill his duties as his older brother's best man. A group watched as Luke pranked his older brother.

Video captures Jake's surprise when he realizes who is really under the veil.

FOX 26 reported this story from Houston.