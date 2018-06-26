Officials: Half-dressed man runs out on airport taxiway

- Airport officials said they are investigating how a half-dressed man got into a restricted area of the airport and ended up running across taxiways and runways.

It happened at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Airport officials said the passenger was taken into custody.

FOX 5 viewer Garth Magness shared a video of the incident. It shows a half-clothed man running across the runway and taxiway to the plane and throwing his hands up in the air.

FOX 5 viewer Josh Broide also shared a video showing the half-dressed man approach the plane and drop his drawers before laying down in the middle of the taxiway. An officer with the Atlanta Police Department is then seen running up quickly to the man. The man is seen rolling over on to his stomach before the officer reaches him and handcuffs him without further incident. He is then seen being led away and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Police are still trying to determine how he got into the restricted area. His name has not yet been released.

Officials said there was no disruption to the overall operations at the airport.