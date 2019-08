A mother in Georgia is making sure her children work hard to earn their money.

Shaketha Marion McGregor surprised her kids with a "hiring event" to offer them jobs for cash since they "continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places".

McGregor posted photos of the makeshift job fair on Facebook.

Some of the positions available to her kids included "kitchen manager," "lead housekeeper," and "laundry supervisor."

McGregor even printed out application forms for each role and announced an interview date.

"If you want it, work for it, earn it! And yes, I also have an in home credit union lol," she wrote in the post, which has more than 125,000 shares.

Her children, ages 6, 10 and 13, submitted their applications and asked for reasonable pay, which ranged from $20 a month to $15 a week.

Unfortunately, two of them applied for lead housekeeper, so one had to take the role of kitchen manager.

