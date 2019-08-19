< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424505907" data-article-version="1.0">Mom holds 'job fair' for kids to earn allowance</h1> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424505907");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424505907-424511410"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=" &nbsp;Credit: Shaketha Marion McGregor via Storyful " /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption> Credit: Shaketha Marion McGregor via Storyful </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424505907-424511410" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/moms%20job%20fair_1566224140874.jpg_7601746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=" &nbsp;Credit: Shaketha Marion McGregor via Storyful " /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption> Credit: Shaketha Marion McGregor via Storyful </figcaption> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Carolina Sanchez, FOX 26 News</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:42AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p>A mother in Georgia is making sure her children work hard to earn their money.</p><p>Shaketha Marion McGregor surprised her kids with a "hiring event" to offer them jobs for cash since they "continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places".</p><p>McGregor posted photos of the makeshift job fair on Facebook.</p><p>Some of the positions available to her kids included "kitchen manager," "lead housekeeper," and "laundry supervisor."</p> places".</p><p>McGregor <a href="http://www.facebook.com/shakethamcgregor">posted photos of the makeshift job fair</a> on Facebook.</p><p>Some of the positions available to her kids included "kitchen manager," "lead housekeeper," and "laundry supervisor."</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="662" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshakethamcgregor%2Fposts%2F1337583546452200&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

McGregor even printed out application forms for each role and announced an interview date.

"If you want it, work for it, earn it! And yes, I also have an in home credit union lol," she wrote in the post, which has more than 125,000 shares.

Her children, ages 6, 10 and 13, submitted their applications and asked for reasonable pay, which ranged from $20 a month to $15 a week.

Unfortunately, two of them applied for lead housekeeper, so one had to take the role of kitchen manager.

Storyful contributed to this story.

