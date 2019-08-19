McGregor even printed out application forms for each role and announced an interview date.
"If you want it, work for it, earn it! And yes, I also have an in home credit union lol," she wrote in the post, which has more than 125,000 shares.
Her children, ages 6, 10 and 13, submitted their applications and asked for reasonable pay, which ranged from $20 a month to $15 a week.
Unfortunately, two of them applied for lead housekeeper, so one had to take the role of kitchen manager.
Storyful contributed to this story.
Posted Aug 19 2019 12:47PM CDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 01:50PM CDT
No guacamole shortage here.
Farmers in southern Florida are gaining attention for their giant “long-neck” avocados that can measure up to three feet in length and weigh up to three pounds.
However, the larger-than-life avocados come with an equally massive price tag – up to $47 each, depending on the weight.
Posted Aug 19 2019 07:27AM CDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 09:59AM CDT
A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Sunday against Pearland ISD, a school discipline clerk, head principal at Berry Miller Junior High Tony Barcelona, and teacher Jeanette Peterson after Peterson used a Sharpie to draw on a student’s head at the end of last school year.
Peterson allegedly told Juelz Trice, a seventh-grade student, that the design in his haircut violated Pearland ISD’s dress code policy. Juelz was not given a choice to avoid the punishment. It was either have his hair colored in, or go to In School Suspension.
"You give a 13-year-old the option of basically being humiliated, embarrassed, or going to ISS, that is a hard choice to make without calling your parents, or letting them know what's going on," his mother, Angela Washington said.
Posted Aug 15 2019 04:31PM CDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 10:03AM CDT
A Charlotte woman is celebrating a milestone birthday.
Hester Ford and her family celebrated her 115th birthday at Beatties Ford Road Library Thursday.
Her family says they didn't even know how old she actually was until they found census document last year, that suggested Ford was actually born in 1904. They had thought she was a year younger before finding the document.