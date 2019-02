- In a Facebook post that's been shared over 90,000 times, resourceful Spring resident Terry Robison elaborates on his retirement plan. He won't be spending his golden years in the neighborhood nursing home. Instead, he'll be shacking up at the Holiday Inn.

"With the average cost for a nursing home care costing $188.00 per day, there is a better way when we get old and too feeble," says Robison.

By contrast, the Holiday Inn costs just $59.23 per night, with a long-term stay and senior discount. The leftover costs can cover the remaining two daily meals after the free continental breakfast, along with other discretionary purchases.

In case boredom sets in, Robison already has a plan in place.

"For a change of scenery, take the airport shuttle bus and eat at one of the nice restaurants there.

While you're at the airport, fly somewhere," he advises. "Want to see Hawaii ? They have Holiday Inn there too."

Robison seems to have cracked the system, with an option for seniors that includes free service, maintenance, transportation, food, amenities, and unlimited freedom.

"So, when I reach that golden age, I'll face it with a grin."