With each turn of the page, Kendall tells the story on how the couple met in college and the trials the pair has faced over the past 10 years.
“When people ask me how we made it this far, I tell them a lot of prayer. A lot of patience. A few rough times. She gets me.”
Kendall goes on to tell how the couple had a previous miscarriage but that Jasmin will be the most amazing mother.
You are the most breathtaking, fearless, wonderfully made, woman I know.
As a gentle reminder to his “warrior wife” Kendall made sure to incorporate ‘breathe, just like we practiced’ throughout the sequence of words.
To date, the video has over 2 million views and 53,000 shares.
After a lot of pushing, and even more encouragement, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Sofia Isabel Caver.
Posted Sep 16 2019 12:20PM CDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 06:05AM CDT
A Montana grandmother worried about her grandchildren playing near a road where cars often zoomed by, so she got creative in an effort to get people to slow down.
In mid-August, Patti Forest Baumgartner took out a comfortable chair and sat along Finley Point in Polson. She then held a hair dryer, pointing it at cars in the hope that speeding motorists would assume it was a radar gun.
Her son, Tim Baumgartner, took a photo of her sitting along the road, hair dryer in one hand and a red cup of her favorite beverage in another.
Posted Sep 16 2019 09:13AM CDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 11:04AM CDT
A rescue kitten has become the newest member of a police department in Arkansas, whose duties include but are not limited to looking cute and bringing happiness to his community.
“Introducing our Pawfficer, the newest member of the FSPD Team,” the Fort Smith Police Department shared on Facebook . “In the next several days, we will be compiling names for our furry friend. We will be asking for the public to help us pick the purrrrfect name.”
The kitten was selected after the department “interviewed” about five candidates with Jen’s Kitty Rehab, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing cats, police said.
Posted Sep 13 2019 06:03PM CDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 06:54AM CDT
Neiman Marcus, the high-end boutique retailer, is selling a fancy hot dog couch for $7,100.
The couch, which is made in Italy, won’t be available to ship until Dec. 6. If you do want it shipped out, it’s an extra $295.
On the Neiman Marcus website , photos show the couch shaped like a hot dog bun, with the back end even featuring a sesame seed design.