HOUSTON (FOX 26) — The wait is almost over. After months of "brewing" anticipation, Karbach Brewing Company and the Astros Foundation has a new ballpark beer. The Crawford Bock will hit shelves on Monday, March 4. FOX 26 The News Edge at 10 p.m. brings you the first look at the sweet H-Town design.

The best part about the new brew? A portion of every Crawford Bock unit sold will support the Astros Foundation. Initiatives by the foundation include youth baseball and softball, military support, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.