The Facebook group calling on people to “Storm Area 51” and “see them aliens” that started as a joke has now turned into a full-fledged Burning Man-style festival with music and art installations scheduled to take place in September this year.

Matty Roberts, who created the viral Facebook event, didn’t imagine more than 2 million people would sign up for a Facebook event to storm the top secret military base in Nevada. In the wake of the enormous response, Roberts came forward and admitted the whole thing was satire .

While the event was supposed to be a joke at uncovering the secrets behind the heavily guarded complex, the U.S. government wasn’t laughing, especially after a statement warning against anyone attempting to actually take part in the event was released by the U.S. Air Force.