Krispy Kreme selling pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts on Sept. 8

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme

If you're anxiously awaiting the official arrival of fall, here's an early taste. Krispy Kreme is hopping on the pumpkin craze bandwagon.

The international doughnut chain has announced they will sell a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut for one day only this Friday, September 8. The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut is a fall take on their Original Glazed doughnut with an added dash of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor.

The fall treat is available while supplies last at participating locations. Click here for more information.