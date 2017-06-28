You can now get married at Taco Bell for $600

- If your dream wedding includes a hot sauce packet bouquet, then you're in luck. Taco Bell now does weddings!

The Taco Bell flagship restaurant in Las Vegas will begin hosting weddings on August 7 in their second-story wedding chapel. Want to say "I do" at Taco Bell? All you have to do is walk up to the counter with your marriage license, and order the $600 wedding package right off the menu.

No dress or tie? No problem. The package includes "Just Married" t-shirts, and a sauce packet garter and bow tie, and a Sauce Packet bouquet. Also included is a private reception area in the restaurant for 15 people, Taco Bell champagne flutes, and of course, tacos.

The announcement came a day after Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda tied the knot at the Las Vegas flagship location after winning a contest.