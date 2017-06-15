Police: Woman led officer on chase while driving backwards

- A woman is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase down a highway -- in reverse.

Sugarcreek Township police say the pursuit began when officers received multiple calls about a woman driving backwards on I-675. As an officer pursued the woman, she kept driving in reverse, authorities say.

At one point, the woman pulled over, hit a police cruiser, crossed over the median, drove the wrong way up an entrance ramp, and exited the highway, according to Sugarcreek Township police. Police say the officer stopped pursing her after a short while because of heavy traffic, but she was later caught after she crashed.