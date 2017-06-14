Could Bigfoot be in the Round Rock area?

Posted: Jun 14 2017 11:02AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 05:16PM CDT

Could Bigfoot be in the Round Rock area? If surveillance pictures posted to the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page are any indication the answer might be yes.

Surveillance captured strange footprints over the course of three days from June 8 to June 10 at various parks and trails in the area. Specifically Old Settlers Park, Bright Lake on June 8, Brushy Creek Trail East on June 9 and Freeman Park on June 10.

The picture from Freeman Park shows a clear footprint and the one from Brushy Creek shows a print in comparison to a park ranger's foot.

No actual sightings have been reported.

